Renee Good shooting: Panel on DHS use of force holds 3 minutes, 26 seconds of silence

The Brief Lawmakers held 3 minutes, 26 seconds of silence Tuesday during a panel on DHS agents' use of force after the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in south Minneapolis. They say that's how long Good went without medical aid after she was shot by an ICE agent, despite a doctor on scene offering to help. Good's Jan. 7 death sparked anti-ICE protests and had lawmakers calling for the end of Operation Metro Surge.



A Congressional panel met in Washington, D.C. Tuesday to address ICE agents and their use of force in the aftermath of two fatal shootings involving federal agents in Minneapolis.

After several speakers, including Renee Good’s brothers and the family attorney, there was a symbolic 3 minutes, 26 seconds of silence to pay tribute to Good.

Renee Good’s symbolic moment of silence

The backstory:

Greg Casar, a U.S. representative out of Texas, initiated 3 minutes, 26 seconds of silence in Good’s honor. He said that’s how long she went without medical aid after being shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross. A doctor was on scene that could’ve rendered aid, but federal agents denied him access.

"Americans know that ICE agents shot Renee Good, but you should know what happened next. The ICE agents did not render first aid, they let Renee to bleed. Then a doctor approached the scene, and he wanted to help. The doctor shouted, ‘Stop the bleeding!’ Instead for 3 minutes and 26 seconds, ICE agents held back that doctor that might have been able to save Renee," Casar said. "Renee still had some pulse when the firefighters arrived, but no breathing. CPR didn’t start until 10 minutes after she was shot. It was too late, but it’s not too late to prevent this from happening to more people in our country."

Renee Good’s brothers testify at DHS forum

What we know:

Renee Good’s brothers, Luke and Brent Ganger, testified at Tuesday’s forum.

Luke talked about how the family is still deeply troubled by her death, and is having a tough time trying to explain it to his 4-year-old child. Brent shared a bulk of his eulogy to her, saying when he thinks of her, it reminds him of dandelions and sunshine.

An attorney representing the Good family talked about an ongoing civil lawsuit against federal authorities.

Why you should care:

Antonio Romanucci says they've written to federal agencies asking for responsible handling and preservation of evidence, including Good's vehicle, records of Jonathan Ross's injuries, his cell phone and any statements he made about the use of force and protesters. At the family's request, they also had an independent autopsy done to understand her injuries, and her final moments.