Annunciation steps up to raise money for teacher, staff mental health

Annunciation Catholic School is bringing the community together through dance to support mental health and wellness for teachers and staff.

Another way to come together

What we know:

The annual Dancing with the Stars event at Annunciation Catholic School pairs parents and special guests with professional dancers. This year, the lineup includes Lt. Ryan Kelly, the first Minneapolis police officer on the scene, and Devin O'Brien, who has three children at the school and is the nephew of 9/11 hero Tom Burnett Jr.

"I still don't think that I have a professional dance career in my future, but I feel like I've definitely been able to put together some of the basic routines, and it's a lot of fun," said Lt. Kelly.

Tom Forchas, whose daughter, Sophia, was the most seriously injured survivor of the tragedy at Annunciation will also take a spin around the dance floor.

Sophia joined him at the end of a dress rehearsal in front of 350 students on Tuesday afternoon to take a bow.

A year unlike any other

The backstory:

On Aug. 27, a shooter opened fire on a school mass at Annunciation Catholic Church, killing two children and injuring 30 other people.

The focus of this year’s event is to raise $250,000 to support the mental health and wellness of the teachers and staff.

Organizers say it's important to acknowledge the emotional struggles teachers face while helping students recover. The event also provides a joyful opportunity to recognize and appreciate the efforts of the school’s staff.

"I equate it sometimes to like trudging through the mud. Like you're just picking up heavy feet, trying to move forward, and then a mudslide comes, and then we start over," said first grade teacher Beth Sable.

"It's a recognition that we're not forgotten about, a recognition that we are appreciated, that we are seen," said 6th grade language arts teacher Andrew Letellier.

Event impact

Why you should care:

The event not only aims to raise funds but also serves as a reminder of the community's resilience and the importance of mental health support. It highlights the dedication of teachers who continue to support students despite their own challenges.

"They have all had such a positive impact on my children's lives and on my life and I would do anything to help them," said parent and dancer Jennifer Gruenzner.

The event will take place on Saturday, and those interested in contributing to the Annunciation Teachers and Staff Wellness Initiative can click here.