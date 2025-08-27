Annunciation Church shooting: How you can help

A shooting at the Annunciation Church and School in Minneapolis left two dead and 17 injured on Wednesday. FOX 9 is live with multiple crews gathering the latest information.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Annunciation Catholic Church and School community is mourning after two children were killed and 17 other people were injured in a mass shooting Wednesday morning.
It happened as the community was gathering for weekly mass as their school year has started. Here are ways the public can help the victims and families impacted by the shootings.
A memorial is growing near the Annunciation School, where two students were killed and 17 other people were injured in a shooting during mass on Aug. 27. A mom, who has a son who attends Carondelet Catholic School a couple of miles away and was on lockdown Wednesday, brought flowers to the memorial and tearfully spoke with FOX 9.
Annunciation Catholic School Principal Matt DeBoer and Twin Cities Archbishop Bernard Hebda spoke Wednesday afternoon following the mass shooting that left two children dead, 14 other kids and three adults wounded.
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar spoke with FOX 9's Corin Hoggard about the mass shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis on Wednesday that killed two children, and left 14 others as well as three adults wounded.
Text to donate
What you can do:
The City of Minneapolis and the Minneapolis Foundation have established a text-to-donate line for people to donate money. You can text "ACF1" to 41444.
Two children were killed and 17 other people were injured in a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning. The suspect, who fired from outside through the church windows as children worshiped, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman.
The Minneapolis Foundation is hosting the fund and will work with Annunciation in the coming days to equitably distribute the funds raised to those impacted.
54th and Lyndale memorial
Why you should care:
There is also a growing memorial at 54th and Lyndale, where people are placing flowers and messages of remembrance for the victims.