Annunciation Church shooting: How you can help

The Annunciation Catholic Church and School community is mourning after two children were killed and 17 other people were injured in a mass shooting Wednesday morning.

It happened as the community was gathering for weekly mass as their school year has started. Here are ways the public can help the victims and families impacted by the shootings.

Text to donate

What you can do:

The City of Minneapolis and the Minneapolis Foundation have established a text-to-donate line for people to donate money. You can text "ACF1" to 41444.

The Minneapolis Foundation is hosting the fund and will work with Annunciation in the coming days to equitably distribute the funds raised to those impacted.

54th and Lyndale memorial

Why you should care:

There is also a growing memorial at 54th and Lyndale, where people are placing flowers and messages of remembrance for the victims.