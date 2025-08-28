Annunciation shooting: Additional child victim identified

The Brief Authorities said they have identified a 15th injured child from Wednesday's mass shooting at Annunciation Church and School in Minneapolis. Two children were killed and 18 people were injured, officials said. The remaining victims are all expected to survive, authorities said on Wednesday.



Authorities have identified another injured victim from the Annunciation Church and School mass shooting.

The City of Minneapolis on Thursday said 15 children and three adults were injured in the shooting. Previously, officials said 14 children and three adults sustained injuries.

Annunciation victims: What we know

Local perspective:

Authorities said two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed in Wednesday's shooting. They have not yet been identified.

Fifteen children, between the ages of 6 and 15, were injured in the shooting. Three adults, all in their 80s, who were attending the mass were also injured.

All the remaining victims are expected to survive, authorities said on Wednesday. The additional child victim's condition is not known as of Thursday morning.

Hennepin Healthcare said Thursday morning it is now caring for nine patients, with one patient being discharged. Six patients are in satisfactory condition, including five children. Two people — one child and one adult — are in serious condition, and one child is in critical condition.

Hospital officials said one or two more patients could be discharged Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Children's Hospital, which was caring for seven patients, said four children had been discharged. As of Thursday morning, it continues to care for three children.

Annunciation mass shooting

The backstory:

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, several law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a shooting at the Annunciation Church and Catholic School in south Minneapolis.

A gunman dressed in black approached the outside of the church and opened fire through the stained-glass windows toward children sitting in the pews during their first week back at school.

The shooter was armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol, and is believed to have fired dozens of rounds from all three weapons, according to Minneapolis Police Department Chief Brian O'Hara.

First responders arrived at the scene and rescued children hiding throughout the church. There were 20 victims as a result of the shooting. Two children, 8 and 10, were fatally shot. Another 15 children, between the ages of 6 and 15, were injured by gunfire. Three adults in their 80s who were attending mass were also shot.

Dig deeper:

