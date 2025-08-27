The Brief Two children were killed and 17 others were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning at Annunciation Catholic Church. A suspect fired various weapons through the church windows during a mass celebrating the first week of school, the Minneapolis police chief said. It’s not known yet if the suspect had any affiliation with the church or school.



Two children were killed, and 17 others were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning at Annunciation Catholic Church in what police are calling a deliberate act of violence.

Here’s what’s known about the suspected shooter:

Annunciation Minneapolis shooting suspect

What we know:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said a gunman approached Annunciation Catholic Church on the exterior side of the building and began shooting through windows towards children and worshipers that were sitting in the pews during mass that was celebrating the first week of school.

O’Hara said the suspect was armed with a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol, and he's believed to have fired all three. O'Hara said the suspect did not have an extensive criminal history.

According to the Associated Press, law enforcement authorities have identified the shooter as Robin Westman.

O'Hara said the suspect died by suicide in the parking lot.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if the suspect was associated with the school or not, such as a former employee or student.

It's not known if the suspect was lawfully carrying the weapons.

A motive is also not known, and O’Hara said investigators are looking through any information left behind, including inside a vehicle believed to have been used by the suspect.

Police and first responders work at the scene of a shooting near Annunciation Church and Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 27, 2025. (Photo by Tom Baker/AFP via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshiping," O’Hara said. "The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children, it’s absolutely incomprehensible."

Minneapolis authorities hold a press conference detailing a shooting at the Annunciation church and school in Minneapolis. (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

The church and school are on the 500 block of West 54th Street in south Minneapolis, near the intersection of 54th and Lyndale.

