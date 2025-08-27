Annunciation Church school shooting: What we know about the victims

The Brief Two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed in a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. Seventeen others were hurt, including 14 children; two remain in critical condition. The school was evacuated, and city leaders expressed grief over the tragedy.



Authorities said at least two children were killed, and several others were injured after a shooting Wednesday morning during the first week of classes at a Minneapolis Catholic school.

What we know about the victims

What we know:

According to Police Chief Brian O'Hara, two children, ages 8 and 10, were shot and killed as they sat in the pew at Annunciation Catholic Church.

O'Hara said 17 others were hurt, with 14 of them being children. Two of those children are currently in critical condition.

Children’s Minnesota, a pediatric trauma hospital, said in a statement five children were admitted for care. Hennepin Healthcare, which has Minnesota’s largest emergency department, said it also was caring for 10 patients from the shooting.

Law enforcement officers gather outside the Annunciation Church's school in response to a reported mass shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (Credit: KMSP)

The school was evacuated, and students’ families were later directed to a "reunification zone" at the school. Outside, amid a heavy uniformed law enforcement presence, were uniformed children in their dark green shirts or dresses. Many were trickling out of the school with adults, giving lingering hugs and wiping away tears.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not revealed the identities of the victims.

‘Children are dead’

What they're saying:

"There are no words that can capture the horror and the evil of this unspeakable act," Mayor Jacob Frey said in a news conference. "Children are dead."

"The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible," O'Hara added. "Some of the children that were hiding throughout the building."

"Our hearts are broken for the families who have lost their children," he continued. "For these young lives that are now fighting to recover, and for our entire community that has been so deeply traumatized by this senseless attack, we will stand together to protect our children, our schools, and our houses of worship."

"I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence," Gov. Tim Walz wrote on X.

Local perspective:

Bill Bienemann, who lives a couple of blocks away and has long attended Mass at Annunciation Church, said he heard dozens of shots, perhaps as many as 50, over as long as four minutes.

"I was shocked. I said, ‘There’s no way that could be gunfire,’" he said. "There was so much of it. It was sporadic."

History of Annunciation Catholic School

Dig deeper:

Dating to 1923, the pre-kindergarten through eighth grade school had an all-school Mass scheduled at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to its website. Monday was the first day of school. Recent social media posts from the school show children smiling at a back-to-school event, holding up summer art projects, playing together and enjoying ice pops.