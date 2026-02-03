Child detentions by ICE spark fear in Minnesota school districts

The Brief ICE operations in Minnesota are causing fear among students and parents, leading to high absentee rates and a lot of virtual schooling. Gov. Tim Walz is seeking information on detained children from Homeland Security. School officials report intimidation and retaliation by ICE.



The story of 5-year-old Liam Ramos has highlighted the impact of ICE operations on children and schools in Minnesota.

ICE operations in Minnesota

What we know:

Liam Ramos and his father returned to Columbia Heights after being detained in Texas.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz expressed concern about other children in similar situations who haven't gained media attention.

The Deportation Data Project reports an average of 170 children being held daily by ICE from January to October 2025, with the numbers rising as they got closer to launching Operation Metro Surge.

However, tracking detained children remains challenging due to limited data from federal agents.

School superintendents from Columbia Heights and Fridley report that fear of ICE has led to a significant number of students attending school virtually. Despite this, about a third of students are still absent.

The other side:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) maintains that its immigration enforcement actions are legal and aim to keep families together.

However, family lawyers argue that ICE does not adhere to its own custody rules regarding children.

Impact on schools

What they're saying:

Tracy Xiong, a school social worker, described the emotional toll on families, recalling the distress of Elizabeth Zuna's father after her detention.

"The image of Elizabeth's father will stay with me forever," Xiong told FOX 9. "I watched him sit in his car, bury his head in his hands, and cry uncontrollably."

Dr. Brenda Lewis from Fridley Public Schools noted that ICE staged operations at school buildings following a New York Times article, suggesting retaliation.

Gov. Tim Walz has written to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, requesting detailed information on detained children, including their numbers, locations, and reasons for detention.

What we don't know:

The exact number of children detained during ICE operations remains unclear, as federal agents do not release comprehensive data or allow public tracking of detained children.