VP Vance defends ICE shooting: ‘A tragedy of her own making’

The Brief President JD Vance spoke to media on Thursday, offering comments on the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old woman by an ICE agent in Minneapolis the day prior. "I can believe her death is a tragedy, while also recognizing that it’s a tragedy of her own making," Vance said on Thursday. The FBI says it will be investigating the fatal shooting while the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it was initially called to help investigate as well, but has since been told that federal officials have "reversed course."



JD Vance comments on ICE shooting

What we know:

"This was an attack on federal law enforcement. This was an attack on law and order. This was an attack on the American people," Vance said of the shooting that occurred on Jan. 7. "Nobody wants to see a tragedy, but it’s a tragedy of the far left."

Vance claimed that the agent involved "nearly had his life ended" during an incident in June when he was dragged by a protester's vehicle, resulting in 33 stitches, while implying that the experience could account for his reaction to shoot Good.

"She was there to engage in the obstruction of a legitimate law enforcement operation. There is an entire network that is trying to incite violence against our law enforcement," Vance said. "It’s ridiculous, it’s preposterous, and part of our investigative work will be to get to the bottom of it."

The FBI says it will be investigating the fatal shooting, while the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it was initially called to help investigate as well, but has since been told that federal officials have "reversed course."

During the press conference, Vance later said, "That guy [the ICE agent] is protected by absolute immunity" — prior to any investigation concluding.

When asked if he was preempting any official investigation by drawing such conclusions, Vance replied, "What you see is what you get in this case. You have a woman who was trying to obstruct a legitimate law enforcement operation. You have a woman who aimed a vehicle at law enforcement and pressed on the accelerator. I can believe her death is a tragedy, while also recognizing that it’s a tragedy of her own making."

Taking aim at the Walz administration’s urging for the Trump administration, and federal agents, to "leave Minnesota alone," Vance responded that it was "tough rhetoric from a guy who just quit because his fraudulent activities have been uncovered. Tim Walz is a joke. His entire administration has been a joke."

Minneapolis ICE shooting

The backstory:

An ICE agent fatally shot a 37-year-old woman, Renee Nicole Good, in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning. Federal officials are claiming self-defense, but Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is calling "bullshit" on that claim.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. Good died at the hospital.

Witnesses told FOX 9, a woman got into a red vehicle and there was one ICE agent on either side of the vehicle trying to get in, and a third ICE agent came and tried to yank on the driver's side door. One of the agents on the driver's side door backed away, and then opened fire, shooting three times through the driver's side window, witnesses said. One witness said the vehicle wasn't moving toward the agents.

However, federal officials said ICE officers were "conducting targeted operations" when "rioters" blocked officers. One of the "rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them." Officials said an ICE officer who was "fearing for his life" fired "defensive shots" to save himself and his officers, killing the Good.

In the aftermath of her death, protests have continued to grow both in the Twin Cities and throughout the U.S.