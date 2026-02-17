University of St. Thomas expands beer sales at Lee & Penny Anderson Arena beginning this week

The Brief The University of St. Thomas has announced it will sell beer and seltzer at Lee & Penny Anderson Arena starting Feb. 20. Alcohol sales will now be available throughout the entire venue, not just premium access areas. The move comes as both St. Thomas men’s hockey and basketball teams are in strong positions during their seasons.



After making history announcing when the University of St. Thomas played its first-ever hockey game at the new Lee and Penny Anderson Arena, university officials say they are now expanding alcohol sales within the new venue.

Lee and Penny Anderson Arena beer and seltzer sales

What we know:

Starting Feb. 20, university officials say beer and seltzer will be available for purchase throughout the arena, expanding from the Premium Areas only.

The decision comes as Tommie Athletics gears up for both the men’s hockey team leading the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) standings and the women’s team aiming for a strong finish to their season.

The backstory:

The Lee and Penny Anderson Arena is a significant addition to the University of St. Thomas, marking the first time the university has had a hockey arena on its campus.

The arena seats 4,000 and is expected to boost the school's playoff hopes as they compete in Division 1.

Its dual purpose will also serve as the home for men's and women's basketball, with the court seating 5,300 people.

What's next:

The men’s hockey team will host Augustana this weekend, with a chance to secure home ice for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the women’s hockey team will face Minnesota State on Friday and Saturday.