St. Thomas makes history with first on-campus hockey arena

The Brief St. Thomas' new Lee and Penny Anderson Arena hosted its first hockey game. The arena is on campus, a first for the university, and seats 4,000. The new venue will also host men's and women's basketball games.



St. Thomas University celebrated the opening of its new Lee and Penny Anderson Arena with an exciting hockey game that had fans and alumni buzzing.

Opening day excitement

What we know:

The Lee and Penny Anderson Arena is a significant addition to the University of St. Thomas, marking the first time the university has had a hockey arena on its campus. The arena seats 4,000 and is expected to boost the school's playoff hopes as they compete in Division 1.

On opening night, the atmosphere was electric, with students cheering and a "Purple on the Plaza" party adding to the excitement.

Alumni, like Diana Brass, who graduated in 1992, expressed their delight at having an on-campus venue.

"It’s a fun experience, a little bit more elevated. It's fun to have fresh, pristine seats," Brass told FOX 9.

What they're saying:

Phil Esten, St. Thomas Vice President and Director of Athletics, highlighted the arena's modern amenities, stating, "This is one of those facilities, now it has the amenities that you would expect of Division 1 Hockey."

Freshmen Lily Warnert and Mollie Williamson shared their enthusiasm, with Warnert stating, "I think it's beautiful," and Williamson adding, "It’s so awesome, it’s so cool to be here for the first time."

Additional uses for the arena

What's next:

The arena isn't just for hockey, it will also serve as the home for men's and women's basketball, with the court seating 5,300 people.