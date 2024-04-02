Uber, Lyft leaving Minneapolis: Less than a month left

The deadline for Uber and Lyft to leave Minneapolis is now less than a month away and state leaders are looking back to Minneapolis City Council to get something done to stop that from happening.

Governor Tim Walz told reporters at a press event Monday that the best solution to prevent ride-hailing companies from leaving Minneapolis is action from city council members.

Walz added he has had some meetings with legislators to see what options they have to override the council if they have to. In a statement, Senator Omar Fateh, who authored similar statewide ride-hailing legislation last year that was, ultimately, vetoed by the Governor, claims he has been a part of those talks.

"Ongoing meetings over the last several weeks between myself, legislative authors, House and Senate leadership, drivers and stakeholders have been positive and productive. Throughout this process, my goal has been to represent drivers and their families in an industry that has valued executives and investors over workers," he wrote in part.

FOX 9 has learned no formal action has been taken on the state level to nullify the city's ordinance. Legislation has been brought forth to define what self-employed means, but it's unclear the impact, if any, that would have on the May 1 deadline.

As it stands, the ordinance ensures app drivers make the city's minimum wage of $15.57 an hour, requiring companies to pay drivers $1.40 per mile and 51 cents per minute.

"Two things can be true at the same time," said Walz. "We can need to increase the wages and the opportunity for these drivers, at the same time reaching a middle ground, so folks can keep driving."

Minneapolis council member Andrea Jenkins took steps to allow the body to reconsider the ordinance at their next meeting on April 11.

A majority vote would be needed to change or rescind the ordinance.