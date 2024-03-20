Uber and Lyft in Minneapolis: Council member wants to reconsider ordinance

A pay raise ordinance for Uber and Lyft drivers in Minneapolis could get reconsidered as the ride-hailing apps plan to leave the city.

In the agenda for this week's council meeting, Council Member Andrea Jenkins, who previously voted to approve the ordinance, notified the council she will move for the reconsideration of the ordinance at the April 11 meeting.

The ordinance aims to ensure ride-hailing app drivers make the city's $15.57 minimum wage, requiring companies to pay drivers $1.40 per mile and $0.51 per minute.

Mayor Jacob Frey initially vetoed the ordinance, but council members had enough votes to override the veto – including a vote from Jenkins. A majority vote would be needed to change or rescind the ordinance.

After the ordinance was passed, Uber and Lyft announced plans to stop service in Minneapolis starting May 1. Uber also said it would pull out of the entire Twin Cities metro.

This week, Governor Tim Walz pushed for a compromise that would keep the apps in Minneapolis. GOP lawmakers in the Minnesota legislature also pushed for a separate bill to fix the issue.

Meanwhile, there are questions about whether taxis or other apps will be able to fill the gap if Uber and Lyft actually leave.

On the other side of things, FOX 9 spoke with a Lyft driver on Tuesday who said, that if you're doing things right, it's easy to make well over minimum wage without the ordinance.