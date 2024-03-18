The Minneapolis City Council's vote to set a minimum wage for Uber and Lyft drivers has brought Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota Republicans to rare agreement, albeit with differing approaches.

A GOP bill introduced Monday aims to prohibit cities from enforcing any ordinances that regulate ridehail companies.

"I'm a local control guy. But when it comes to something that has these larger ramifications, this is kind of local control out of control. Because at the end of the day, this is going to impact more than just Minneapolis. This is going to impact the entire seven-county metro area and the state writ large," said Rep. Elliott Engen, R-Lino Lakes.

Last week, Uber said it would pull out of the entire Twin Cities metro due to the Minneapolis ordinance by May 1. Lyft said it would stop service in Minneapolis on that same date.

Governor Walz disagrees with the GOP approach but also disapproves of the Minneapolis City Council's ordinance. The governor vetoed a ridehail minimum wage bill last year and called for an extensive study into how much drivers actually earn, including expenses and idle time. Minneapolis then set the minimum wage for drivers significantly above what the study determined was needed for a minimum wage – before tips.

Walz stated that ridehail companies are akin to utilities that communities rely on and expressed a desire to broker a compromise.

"I'll bring all the folks together to get this fixed, but I, just candidly, I'm not super hopeful because of the decision that was made in Minneapolis," Governor Walz remarked.

Despite the possibility of Uber and Lyft withdrawing from Minneapolis, a few smaller ridehail companies have indicated they would provide services. However, Governor Walz cautioned against relying on this as a solution.