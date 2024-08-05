Trump vice presidential nominee, Sen. JD Vance to speak in Eau Claire

article

Former President Donald Trump's vice presidential nominee, Ohio Sen. JD Vance is set to deliver remarks in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, a battleground state in the upcoming presidential election, on Wednesday.

What we know

Trump's campaign announced Vance will be speaking to the press Wednesday, Aug 7 at 1 p.m.

The speech will take place at NMC-Wollard, a manufacturer in Eau Claire. The campaign did not say Trump would be in attendance, and Vance is listed as the only speaker.

Before Vance stops in Eau Claire, he will be speaking in Philadelphia on Tuesday at noon, and then in Shelby Township, Michigan at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Vance will then head to Raleigh and Oakboro, North Carolina on Thursday.

Vice President Kamala Harris in Eau Claire Wednesday

Harris is also set to be in Eau Claire on Wednesday, with her running mate, who has yet to be announced. They will be bringing their battleground state tour to the state.

Harris' campaign says the tour will run from Aug. 6 through Aug. 10 and will stop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Detroit, Michigan; Research Triangle in North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Phoenix, Arizona; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Harris and her running mate will be in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, in the "early afternoon" on Aug. 7, according to a press release. No other details have been provided.