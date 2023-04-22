Minnesota's new area code, loons falling from the sky, surprising voice: this week's top stories

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:30 AM CDT, La Crosse County
14
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County, Eau Claire County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Eau Claire County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Carlton County, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Minnesota's new area code, loons falling from the sky, surprising voice: this week's top stories

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - How much you need to make to be middle class in Minnesota. Minnesota's new area code. A surprising voice takes orders at Mendota Heights McDonalds. Here are the top stories from April 15 to 21.

1. You need to make this much to be 'middle class' in Minnesota

The Minneapolis skyline, with First Avenue in the foreground.  (FOX 9)

What does it take to be considered "middle class" in Minnesota? In Minneapolis, for example, you'll obviously need to make much less than you would in San Francisco. By comparison for those two cities alone, incomes ranging from $81,623 to $243,652 in San Francisco are equal to $46,496 to $138,794 in Minneapolis and $44,286 to $132,196 in St. Paul.

2. This is Minnesota's newest area code

Area code 924 will be joining the existing 507 area code serving southern Minnesota. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) approved the new area code on March 30. This new area code will ensure people and businesses in southern Minnesota have access to enough telephone numbers to serve the area. This comes as the 507 area code is expected to run out of new numbers in early 2025. 

3. Kim Potter set to be released from prison next week

Kim Potter's mugshot upon entering prison (left) versus the most recent mugshot released by the DOC. (Supplied)

Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter is set to be released from prison next week, after serving 16 months behind bars for the killing of Daunte Wright. Records show Potter is set to leave prison on Monday. A new photo shows Potter looking significantly changed since entering prison in December 2021.

4. Surprising voice takes orders at Mendota Heights McDonald’s

McDonald's drive thru jokester is ready to take your order

A new approach to the drive-through is amazing customers at the McDonald’s in Mendota Heights.

A new approach to the drive-through is amazing customers at the McDonald’s in Mendota Heights. Andrew Gotham, 19, is a fast food funny man, putting on a one-man show every weekend — his drive-through voice started as an English accent, but when he got too many questions about how long he’d been in the country, he settled on the robot.

5. Loons are falling from the sky in Wisconsin

Loons are falling from the sky in Wisconsin

Atmospheric conditions at high altitudes are causing ice to build up on migrating loons’ bodies, causing them to land in dangerous situations, according to the Raptor Education Group. The Raptor Education Group, located in Antigo, Wisconsin, near Wausau, says they’ve received several calls this week of people finding loons stranded on the ground.

Atmospheric conditions at high altitudes are causing ice to build up on migrating loons’ bodies, causing them to land in dangerous situations. The Raptor Education Group has gotten several calls this week of people finding loons stranded on the ground. "Loon fallouts" can be a dangerous, even deadly situation for loons. Loons can’t walk on land and can only take off from water. So if they land on the ground, they can’t get back in the air.  

6. Fmr. DOE official who took luggage from MSP enters diversion

Sam Brinton is a senior nuclear energy official within the Department of Energy. (Department of Energy)

Samuel Brinton, the former Department of Energy official, has entered adult diversion stemming from their theft of luggage last September from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. As part of the adult diversion program, Brinton must have a mental health evaluation, must write a letter of apology to the victim, return any stolen property, and complete three days of community service.

7. Pope County Deputy Josh Owen killed

Pope County Deputy Josh Owen was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call on April 15. Two other law enforcement officials were hurt and the suspect in the incident was killed. Owen was laid to rest on Saturday.

8. The search for missing mom Madeline Kingsbury continues

Where is Madeline Kingsbury?

Authorities In southern Minnesota continue to search for Madeline Kingsbury, who went missing March 31 under circumstances believed to be suspicious by authorities.

The search for Madeline Kingsbury, 26, continues. She went missing on March 31, and hasn't had contact with friends or family since. Volunteer searches continue this weekend, and mental health resources are being provided for the surrounding community.

9. Boston Marathon: Elk River native Emma Bates is first American woman to cross finish line

Emma Bates describes incredible run

After placing fifth overall in the Boston Marathon, Elk River native Emma Bates spoke with FOX 9’s Kelcey Carlson about the accomplishment, and what she has her sights set on next.

Elk River, Minnesota, native Emma Bates was the first American woman to cross the finish line at the 127th Boston Marathon Monday morning. Bates finished fifth among the women and 44th overall at the race with an unofficial time of two hours, 22 minutes, and 10 seconds — a personal best, and a qualifying time for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

10. Former sheriff’s candidate arrested for DUI

Jai Hanson (MSP Airport Police / FOX 9)

A Bloomington Police officer and candidate for Hennepin County Sheriff, Jai Hanson, was arrested last month for misdemeanor drunk driving. Hanson, 38, whose arrest has not been previously reported, ran for Hennepin County Sheriff in 2022 and lost in the nonpartisan primary to Dawanna Witt, who won the general election.