Minnesota weather: What to expect for Sunday's snow

The Brief Accumulating snow is expected Sunday, which could possibly bring 2 to 4 inches to the Twin Cities. Along with snow, temperatures are expected to drop rapidly Sunday.



Strong winds will bring some snow to the Twin Cities Sunday, along with cooler temperatures.

Sunday's snow forecast

(FOX 9)

What to expect:

A strong northwesterly breeze, gusting up to 30 mph, will squeeze out accumulating snow Sunday.

Snow starts mid-morning for the Twin Cities and continues falling into early Monday morning.

Temperatures are expected to rapidly fall throughout the day, with wind chills below zero by sunset Sunday.

The Twin Cities could see 2–4 inches of snow, while southeastern Minnesota could see 4–6 or more inches.

Expected snow accumulation Sunday. (FOX 9)

Extended forecast

What's next:

Monday is expected to be very cold with a high of 13 degrees.

It will be breezy Monday, which will make temperatures feel even cooler.