Carlton County crash leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

The Brief A man and a woman died in a crash in Thomson Township in Carlton County Friday morning. Two others were injured, including a 1-year-old boy. Authorities say that no alcohol or other substance impairment were involved in the crash.



Two people died, and two others were injured after a crash in Thomson Township Friday morning.

Fatal Carlton County crash

What we know:

Just after 9 a.m., officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Stark Road and Canosia Road.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff's Office, at the scene, officers found a GMC Sierra pickup truck and a Chevrolet Impala that crashed and ended up in the ditch.

The two people inside the Impala died at the scene. Authorities identified them as Anthony and Tammy Drake, both 57.

The two others in the pickup truck, a 32-year-old man and a 1-year-old boy, were injured and taken to the hospital, authorities said.

Law enforcement does not believe that alcohol or drug impairment played a role in the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say what led up to the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.