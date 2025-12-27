Minnesota weather: Mild Saturday before snow and wind Sunday

The Brief Areas of fog to kick off Saturday with mild temperatures. Sunday features accumulating snow and strong winds. The snow ends on Sunday night, but strong winds will keep a threat of some blowing and drifting snow into Monday.



Saturday will see mild temperatures after a foggy start to the morning.

Sunday's winter storm will move in to finish the weekend, with winter storm watches in effect for Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Dense fog will linger for a large swath of Minnesota throughout Saturday morning.

Temperatures warm to near 40 degrees or above south of I-94 this afternoon.

Winds are a little gusty this morning, but winds look light this afternoon.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Temperatures stay mild Saturday night ahead of our next big weather producer.

A brief period of wintry mix will be possible to start off Sunday morning before switching over to all snow and accumulating snow.

Winds will be picking up out of the northwest with gusts into the 20s and 30s likely all day long.

This could lead to brief white-out conditions in areas where the strongest wind gusts go along with falling snow.

Travel will be tough for much of eastern Minnesota and Wisconsin from Sunday into Sunday night.

Snow looks to end before daybreak on Monday.

Winds will still blow to near 30 mph heading into Monday, which could create some blowing and drifting snow at the surface.

Monday looks quite cold with highs struggling to hit double digits.