Surprising voice takes orders at Mendota Heights McDonald’s

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:12 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
21
Flood Warning
until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
Flood Warning
until MON 7:45 PM CDT, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Todd County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:24 PM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:36 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 11:17 PM CDT until THU 6:11 PM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Wilkin County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Carlton County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Pine County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 8:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Houston County, Winona County, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County

Surprising voice takes orders at Mendota Heights McDonald’s

By
Published 
Mendota Heights
FOX 9

McDonald's drive thru jokester is ready to take your order

A new approach to the drive-through is amazing customers at the McDonald’s in Mendota Heights.

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A new approach to the drive-through is amazing customers at the McDonald’s in Mendota Heights.

"Hello," says a voice. "Welcome to McDonald’s."

Fries are getting scooped up. Nuggets are getting packed up. And the meals are getting happy, but there’s something new on the menu at the Mendota Heights McDonald’s.

In the age of accelerating artificial intelligence, an automated voice is taking orders at the drive-through with customers in for quite a surprise when they drive up and find out the source of the voice.

"It was me," Andrew Gotham tells a shocked customer. 

"It was him?" the woman says and points to another woman in the car. "She was just saying they don’t have people that work there anymore."

The 19-year-old Gotham is a fast food funny man, putting on a one-man show every weekend.

In his free time, Andrew is a master of role-playing games and enjoys acting out characters.

"So I was thinking ‘Hey, how could I bring that into work?’ Maybe have a little bit of fun," he said.

His drive-through voice started as an English accent, but when he got too many questions about how long he’d been in the country, he settled on the robot.

The boss found out about his unusual drive-through employee from customers, and decided it was unique and tasteful and maybe even good for business.

"We’re always trying to give the customer a great experience and give them reasons to come back and visit more often," said operator Pat Duval.

"My managers point to me and say ‘Hey, how do you like my robot?’" Andrew joked.

Some customers come back just to order from the "robot", but putting a face to the voice still surprises a lot of folks.

For now, you might catch him at the drive-through for dinners on Saturdays and lunch on Sundays.

Gotham is in a college engineering, drafting, and design program preparing for a career building — you guessed it — robots.

But for now, he’s turning the tables on automation.

"AI’s not taking my job," he said. "I’m taking its job!"