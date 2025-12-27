Expand / Collapse search
Wyoming security officer dies after Christmas Day assault at hospital

By
Published  December 27, 2025 1:29pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A security officer died from her injuries after she was assaulted by a patient at the M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming.
    • Authorities announced the death of Andrea Merrell, 43, of North Branch, two days after the assault.
    • The suspect, 35-year-old Jonathan Winch, of Chisago City, is being held at Chisago County Jail.

WYOMING, Minn. (FOX 9) - A hospital security guard is dead after she was assaulted by a patient at M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming, Minnesota, on Christmas Day. 

Wyoming security officer dies from assault injuries

What we know:

The Wyoming Police Department announced on Saturday, Dec. 27, that the hospital security officer who was attacked on Christmas Day died from her injuries. 

The security officer, Andrea Merrell, 43, of North Branch, Minnesota, was hospitalized after the assault.

The suspect, Jonathan Winch, 35, of Chisago City, is in custody at the Chisago County Jail, authorities say. 

What we don't know:

Law enforcement authorities have not yet released details on what criminal charges Winch is facing. 

What's next:

Police say the incident is still being investigated and more information will be released by the Chisago County Attorney's Office. 

What they're saying:

M Health Fairview shared the following statement regarding Merrell's death: 

"We are heartbroken to confirm that our colleague, Andrea Merrell, has died as a result of injuries sustained when she was attacked while responding to a patient elopement at the parking lot of M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center.

"Andrea was a valued member of our security team. Our hearts are with her loved ones and coworkers during this incredibly difficult time. We are focused on supporting our teams and ensuring they have the resources they need.

"We continue to work with law enforcement as they investigate. Questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the Wyoming Police Department."

The backstory:

The Wyoming Police Department stated that its officers responded to a report of a man who had fled from the emergency department at M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center after being placed on a hold.

This happened at about 5:23 p.m. on Christmas. 

An officer then found Winch in the hospital parking lot. 

Police say he was "non-compliant and physically resisted the officer during a prolonged engagement before being detained."

The Source: This story uses information shared in a news release from the Wyoming Police Department and previous FOX9 reporting. 

Crime and Public SafetyChisago County