Lakeville parents voice concerns over proposed attendance boundary changes

Published  December 27, 2025 5:30pm CST
Education
Lakeville schools considering new boundaries

Lakeville Area Schools is considering making new boundaries for the second year in a row. FOX 9's Mary McGuire has more. 

The Brief

    • This would mark the second time in two years attendance boundaries have been changed for Lakeville Area Schools.
    • The changes would impact students at each one of the district's nine elementary schools and four middle schools.
    • The district's growth is largely due to new housing, causing several schools to currently be over capacity.

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - For the second time in two years, Lakeville Area Schools is asking school board members to approve sweeping boundary changes for their elementary and middle schools and parents are voicing their concerns. 

Proposed attendance boundary changes 

What they're saying:

For parents in Lakeville, it's starting to feel like Déjà vu all over again. Attendance area boundaries were just changed for the 2024-2025 school year, and now the district is asking the school board to do it all again and approve widespread changes for the 2026-2027 school year.

Last year, the school board decided to forgo bigger changes by only moving boundaries for new housing developments, a decision that just helped out in the short-term.

"Unfortunately, now we are where we are at where we have schools that are over capacity and schools that are under capacity," said parent Laura Fangel. 

Fangel's two kids are among the students who would now have to switch schools, and Ken Fouks' daughter would too.

"It was hard enough to get her to go to her current school. She's super excited to get to go there now, obviously...but switching it up and going somewhere else is going to be a pretty big issue to overcome," said Fouks. 

The other side:

The changes would impact students at each one of the district's nine elementary schools and four middle schools, which the district says is necessary to provide space for future growth in fast-growing neighborhoods, maintain diverse and balanced student populations, and ensure students and staff have the space they need.

According to School Board Chair Matt Swanson, the district saw 800 new students over the last five years, and another 500 additional students are anticipated over the next five years. 

"It is the district’s responsibility to adjust school attendance areas to ensure enrollment levels will be appropriately balanced among all schools now and in future years," wrote Swanson in a statement to FOX 9. 

"Several of our schools are currently over capacity, which is prompting this adjustment.  Additionally, the District is also hoping this adjustment with account for anticipated growth so we do not have to make any major adjustments in the near future." 

What's next:

Parents will be able to share their feedback about these proposed changes at a meeting on Jan. 6 before the school board votes on the proposal on Jan. 13. Additional information regarding the attendance area adjustments can be found here. 

