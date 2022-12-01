Biden admin nuclear energy official charged with stealing suitcase at MSP Airport

A senior nuclear energy official in the Biden administration is facing charges of stealing a suitcase at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Sam Brinton serves as a senior official in the Department of Energy. According to charges, the theft happened in September with Brinton reportedly taking a Vera Bradley roller bag worth $2,325 from a luggage carousel at MSP.

In a criminal complaint, police say they spotted Brinton on security video recordings removing the tags identifying the owner from the luggage while stealing the luggage.

Sam Brinton is a senior nuclear energy official within the Department of Energy. (Department of Energy)

According to the charges, Brinton was seen on two other occasions after the theft using the luggage.

Brinton also reportedly admitted to investigators to stealing the luggage when police contacted her about the suitcase. Police say Brinton initially denied the theft but later called investigators back two hours later and apologized for not being "completely honest."

Investigators instructed Brinton on October 9 on how to return the luggage to Delta. However, by the filing date of the charges on October 27, the bags still hadn't been returned, police say.

Brinton is charged with theft for the incident. In a statement to Fox News, a Department of Energy spokesperson says Brinton is on leave.