Madeline Kingsbury: Authorities offer search update, resources for community

By
Published 
Madeline Kingsbury
FOX 9

Police: Winona mother's disappearance appears to be 'involuntary' and 'suspicious'

Law enforcement in southern Minnesota is searching for 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury, a mother who was last seen at her Winona home on March 31. Police say they consider her disappearance "involuntary" and "suspicious."

(FOX 9) - Following the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury, Minnesota authorities have provided another update on search efforts, as well as, mental health resources for the surrounding community.

Kingsbury went missing on March 31 and has not had any contact with friends or family since. The father of her children is believed to have been the last person to see her. You can find a timeline of the case here.

Law enforcement and first responder teams continue to conduct daily targeted searches for Kingsbury based on information generated by both the investigation and tips from the public, according to an announcement from the Winona Police Department. Efforts have included foot, aerial and water rescue searches.

The Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center is now also offering a "safe, quiet space" as a community resource, according to an announcement Monday.

Those with information they think might be valuable are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at crimestoppersmn.org.

Winona police continue to encourage property owners in Winona, Fillmore, and Houston Counties to check their land and outbuildings for any sign of Kingsbury – noting that changing weather conditions might reveal new information.

Madeline Kingsbury search: 1,800+ volunteers join search on Friday

After more than 1,800 volunteers turned out on Friday to search for a missing Winona mother, law enforcement leaders have planned a second search for Saturday.