Madeline Kingsbury: Authorities offer search update, resources for community

Following the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury, Minnesota authorities have provided another update on search efforts, as well as, mental health resources for the surrounding community.

Kingsbury went missing on March 31 and has not had any contact with friends or family since. The father of her children is believed to have been the last person to see her. You can find a timeline of the case here.

Law enforcement and first responder teams continue to conduct daily targeted searches for Kingsbury based on information generated by both the investigation and tips from the public, according to an announcement from the Winona Police Department. Efforts have included foot, aerial and water rescue searches.

The Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center is now also offering a "safe, quiet space" as a community resource, according to an announcement Monday.

Those with information they think might be valuable are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at crimestoppersmn.org.

Winona police continue to encourage property owners in Winona, Fillmore, and Houston Counties to check their land and outbuildings for any sign of Kingsbury – noting that changing weather conditions might reveal new information.