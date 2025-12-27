Minneapolis shooting: Man critically injured on Chicago Ave

The Brief A man was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds on the 2900 block of Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis Saturday morning. Police are investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made as of now.



A man is fighting for his life after being found with gunshot wounds in Minneapolis late Saturday morning.

Police investigation at Chicago Avenue

What we know:

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to the 2900 block of Chicago Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was then taken to the hospital.

Investigators are actively working to piece together the events that led to the shooting, but no arrests have been made so far.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting and the identity of the suspect remain unclear at this time.