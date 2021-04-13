Daunte Wright shooting charges: Second-degree manslaughter

Former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer Kimberly Potter is being charged with second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput confirmed Wednesday morning. Orput told FOX 9 he met with the family of Daunte Wright this morning to explain the charge and expressed his deep condolences. 

How to help Daunte Wright's family, Brooklyn Center

Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Sunday. Since the deadly shooting, people from all over have been offering their support for Daunte Wright’s family and the Brooklyn Center community. 

Demonstrators return to Brooklyn Center Police Department for 3rd night

Demonstrators gathered at the Brooklyn Center Police Department for a third straight night Tuesday after the police shooting death of Daunte Wright. A total of 79 people were arrested for charges ranging from inciting a riot to unlawful assembly, according to law enforcement. 