Daunte Wright shooting protests continue for 5th night in Brooklyn Center
For a fifth consecutive night, demonstrators gathered outside the Brooklyn Center to protest the deadly police shooting of Daunte Wright.
Brooklyn Center leaders announce new measures to deal with protests during tense meeting
The City of Brooklyn Center will be making contracts with several organizations as city leaders work to "stabilize" the ongoing protests following the shooting death of Daunte Wright.
Residents near Brooklyn Center Police Dept. caught in the crossfire of ongoing protests
Residents who live in the apartments across the street from the Brooklyn Center Police Department are getting caught in the crossfire, as police clash with protesters on a nightly basis.
Brooklyn Center issues curfew starting at 10 p.m. Thursday
Brooklyn Center officials have declared a curfew for Thursday night starting at 10 p.m., as the fifth night of protests is underway in the city.
Kim Potter makes 1st court appearance in Daunte Wright shooting
Former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer Kimberly Potter made her first court appearance Thursday on a single charge of second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright.
Sheriff says Brooklyn Center created 'significant confusion' for mutual aid response
Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson is calling out the City of Brooklyn Center for creating "significant confusion" regarding mutual aid response amid the ongoing unrest, according to a letter sent to the city's mayor Wednesday obtained by FOX 9.
Walz: Tear gas in Brooklyn Center meant to avoid another police station burning
Officials at the highest levels of state government have supported the use of tear gas and nonlethal munitions in Brooklyn Center during this week's unrest to avoid the burning of a second Minnesota police station in a year, Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday.
Daunte Wright's family calls for 'highest accountability' for ex-officer
Members of Daunte Wright's family stood alongside their attorney Thursday afternoon calling for accountability and the conviction of the former officer charged in Wright's death.
22 arrested after 4th night of Daunte Wright shooting protests in Brooklyn Center
Crowds gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department for the fourth consecutive night Wednesday as demonstrators called for justice in fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright.
Daunte Wright's funeral to be held April 22 in Minneapolis
Ben Crump, the attorney representing the family of Daunte Wright, confirmed Wright's funeral will be held next week at a church in Minneapolis.
Slips and capture: Explanation or excuse for Taser confusion?
How does a veteran police officer unintentionally fire her handgun mistaking it for her Taser stun gun?
DFL lawmakers threaten to hold up budget to tighten police restrictions
Minnesota Democratic state lawmakers are threatening to bring state government to the brink of shutdown unless the Legislature passes tougher restrictions on police after the killing of a Black man in a Twin Cities suburb.
Al Sharpton's National Action Network to cover Daunte Wright's funeral costs
Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton's organization, the National Action Network, will cover the funeral costs for Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by a police officer at a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.
Daunte Wright shooting charges: Second-degree manslaughter
Former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer Kimberly Potter is being charged with second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput confirmed Wednesday morning. Orput told FOX 9 he met with the family of Daunte Wright this morning to explain the charge and expressed his deep condolences.
Daunte Wright: Doting dad, ballplayer, slain by Brooklyn Center police
Daunte Wright became a father while he was still a teenager, and seemed to relish the role of a doting young dad, his family and friends said.
Brooklyn Center forms crisis team in wake of protests to Daunte Wright shooting
In the wake of ongoing protests following the police shooting of Daunte Wright, Brooklyn Center city leaders announced the creation of the Brooklyn Center Community Crisis Team to promote peaceful protests and establish connections with community members.
Brooklyn Center announces Wednesday night curfew, Minneapolis does not
Some cities in the Twin Cities metro have issued curfews Wednesday night, while Minneapolis decided not to institute one.
How to help Daunte Wright's family, Brooklyn Center
Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Sunday. Since the deadly shooting, people from all over have been offering their support for Daunte Wright’s family and the Brooklyn Center community.
George Floyd's girlfriend was Daunte Wright's teacher, family says
Daunte Wright’s aunt said during an emotional press conference that George Floyd’s former girlfriend once taught her nephew at a high school in Minneapolis.
Demonstrators return to Brooklyn Center Police Department for 3rd night
Demonstrators gathered at the Brooklyn Center Police Department for a third straight night Tuesday after the police shooting death of Daunte Wright. A total of 79 people were arrested for charges ranging from inciting a riot to unlawful assembly, according to law enforcement.