Rockville crash: Driver suffers medical emergency, hits tree

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  December 27, 2025 7:40pm CST
Road incidents
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A vehicle crash occurred on County Road 8 in Rockville.
    • The driver experienced minor injuries.
    • A medical emergency is suspected to have caused the crash.

ROCKVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A single-vehicle crash in Rockville left a driver with minor injuries after her Jeep struck a tree.

Crash details

What we know:

The crash happened on County Road 8, north of 210th Street, at around 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 23. The driver, a 65-year-old woman, was traveling northbound when her vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree.

Authorities suspect that a medical emergency led to the crash. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance for treatment.

What we don't know:

Details about the specific medical emergency the driver experienced have not been disclosed.

The Source: Information from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

