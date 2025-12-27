Rockville crash: Driver suffers medical emergency, hits tree
ROCKVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A single-vehicle crash in Rockville left a driver with minor injuries after her Jeep struck a tree.
Crash details
What we know:
The crash happened on County Road 8, north of 210th Street, at around 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 23. The driver, a 65-year-old woman, was traveling northbound when her vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree.
Authorities suspect that a medical emergency led to the crash. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance for treatment.
What we don't know:
Details about the specific medical emergency the driver experienced have not been disclosed.
The Source: Information from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.