Wyoming police arrest hospital patient accused of assaulting security officer on Christmas

The Brief A 35-year-old man was arrested after police say he ran from a hospital emergency department and assaulted a security officer. Police say the man resisted efforts to detain him during a "prolonged engagement." The security officer was taken to the hospital.



Police arrested a man who they say ran away from the M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center Emergency Department in Wyoming, Minnesota, and assaulted a security officer on Christmas Day.

Hospital patient arrested in Wyoming, Minnesota

What we know:

The Wyoming Police Department stated that its officers responded to a report of a man who had fled from the emergency department at M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center after being placed on a hold.

This happened at about 5:23 p.m. on Christmas.

An officer then found the patient, a 35-year-old man, in the hospital parking lot.

Police say he was "non-compliant and physically resisted the officer during a prolonged engagement before being detained."

Authorities believe the man assaulted a security officer before they arrived.

The security officer was taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect was taken back to M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center for an evaluation.

What we don't know:

No charging decisions have been announced.

Details on the security officer's injuries have not been shared.