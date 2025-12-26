Expand / Collapse search

Wyoming police arrest hospital patient accused of assaulting security officer on Christmas

By
Published  December 26, 2025 8:10am CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A 35-year-old man was arrested after police say he ran from a hospital emergency department and assaulted a security officer.
    • Police say the man resisted efforts to detain him during a "prolonged engagement."
    • The security officer was taken to the hospital.

WYOMING, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police arrested a man who they say ran away from the M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center Emergency Department in Wyoming, Minnesota, and assaulted a security officer on Christmas Day. 

Hospital patient arrested in Wyoming, Minnesota

What we know:

The Wyoming Police Department stated that its officers responded to a report of a man who had fled from the emergency department at M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center after being placed on a hold.

This happened at about 5:23 p.m. on Christmas. 

An officer then found the patient, a 35-year-old man, in the hospital parking lot. 

Police say he was "non-compliant and physically resisted the officer during a prolonged engagement before being detained."

Authorities believe the man assaulted a security officer before they arrived. 

The security officer was taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect was taken back to M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center for an evaluation. 

What we don't know:

No charging decisions have been announced.

Details on the security officer's injuries have not been shared.

The Source: This story uses information from the Wyoming Police Department. 

