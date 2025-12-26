Wyoming police arrest hospital patient accused of assaulting security officer on Christmas
WYOMING, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police arrested a man who they say ran away from the M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center Emergency Department in Wyoming, Minnesota, and assaulted a security officer on Christmas Day.
What we know:
The Wyoming Police Department stated that its officers responded to a report of a man who had fled from the emergency department at M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center after being placed on a hold.
This happened at about 5:23 p.m. on Christmas.
An officer then found the patient, a 35-year-old man, in the hospital parking lot.
Police say he was "non-compliant and physically resisted the officer during a prolonged engagement before being detained."
Authorities believe the man assaulted a security officer before they arrived.
The security officer was taken to the hospital.
Police say the suspect was taken back to M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center for an evaluation.
What we don't know:
No charging decisions have been announced.
Details on the security officer's injuries have not been shared.
The Source: This story uses information from the Wyoming Police Department.