2026 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship brings thousands to Twin Cities
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The 2026 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship started its 10-day stretch on Friday, bringing spectators from all over the world and boosting local businesses.
Hockey tournament brings crowds to Twin Cities
Business impact:
Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub said it expects big crowds over the nearly two-week period. Bar stools and tables started to fill rapidly after opening Friday morning, the first day of the tournament.
Things to do:
Rice Park in St. Paul has several family-friendly activities, including games, photo opportunities and the largest hockey puck in the world.
What they're saying:
"Good crowds all around," said Justin Christensen, manager at Tom Reid’s. "It’s a big uptick. We usually go – the Wild bring us along nicely, but when this full 10 days happens, we see a lot."
The games are bringing spectators from around the world. The Novotny family flew in from the Czech Republic. They have a personal connection to the tournament.
"We are so excited because my brother [unintelligible] plays here," said Tereza Novotny.