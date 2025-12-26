2026 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship brings thousands to Twin Cities

The Brief The 10-day tournament involves 10 countries and 29 games, with matchups in both St. Paul and Minneapolis. Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub said it expects to see an uptick in business during the tournament. Rice Park has several activities for families, including photo opportunities, games and the largest hockey puck in the world.



The 2026 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship started its 10-day stretch on Friday, bringing spectators from all over the world and boosting local businesses.

Hockey tournament brings crowds to Twin Cities

Business impact:

Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub said it expects big crowds over the nearly two-week period. Bar stools and tables started to fill rapidly after opening Friday morning, the first day of the tournament.

Things to do:

Rice Park in St. Paul has several family-friendly activities, including games, photo opportunities and the largest hockey puck in the world.

What they're saying:

"Good crowds all around," said Justin Christensen, manager at Tom Reid’s. "It’s a big uptick. We usually go – the Wild bring us along nicely, but when this full 10 days happens, we see a lot."

The games are bringing spectators from around the world. The Novotny family flew in from the Czech Republic. They have a personal connection to the tournament.

"We are so excited because my brother [unintelligible] plays here," said Tereza Novotny.