2026 World Juniors Hockey Championships: What to know

The Brief The 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship will be held in Saint Paul and Minneapolis. Several free events are open to the public. Nine players from Minnesota are part of Team USA, including three University of Minnesota players.



The 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship is set to take place in St. Paul and Minneapolis, featuring top junior hockey teams from around the world.

Twin Cities hosting 2026 World Juniors Hockey Championships

Big picture view:

Team USA will face Germany, Slovakia, Sweden, and Switzerland in the Group A preliminary round at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul.

Meanwhile, Group B, featuring Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, and Latvia, will compete at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.

The U.S. National Junior Team has a strong track record in the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, having won the last two gold medals and achieving 16 podium finishes in total.

University of Minnesota players on Team USA roster

What they're saying:

U of M officials say, "Three players with ties to the University of Minnesota men's hockey program were named to the Team USA preliminary roster."

Current Golden Gophers LJ Mooney and Brodie Ziemer, along with signed prospect Jacob Kvasnicka, are participating in the team's camp from Dec. 15-23 in Duluth.

Nine players from Minnesota, including three from the University of Minnesota, are part of Team USA's preliminary roster, showcasing the state's strong hockey talent.

Away from the ice, there are several immersive hockey experiences, cultural programming, interactive exhibits, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities – all free and open to the public.

A complete schedule of events and daily hours can be found at WorldJuniorsMN26.com/FanFest .

"Bold North Breakaway was always envisioned as more than a fan fest," said Wendy Blackshaw, president and CEO of Minnesota Sports and Events, local organizer of the World Junior Championship. "With the full schedule now set, this festival becomes a place where hockey, culture, community, and Minnesota winter come together in a way only our state can deliver."

Coinciding with the 50th IIHF World Junior Championship, Bold North Breakaway offers fans a central gathering place between games, whether attending a matchup at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul or 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.

Family activities

What you can do:

The following outdoor highlights are being held in Rice Park:

Securian Financial Bumper Car Zone – Take a spin on the ice in Minnesota’s newest winter thrill, a first-of-its-kind bumper car rink.

Saint Paul Pioneer Press Trolley Ride with Storytellers and free horse-drawn carriage rides – Experience downtown Saint Paul in true winter style, while learning about the history, architecture and charm of the capital city.

TRIA Skills Rink – Skates provided by CCM or bring your own. Daily games and skills challenges, including Red Bull’s "Light the Lamp" mini-golf and open skating.

Explore Minnesota "We Love Hockey" Sign – A lighted photo op by the Rice Park fountain, perfect for fans showing off their State of Hockey pride.

Family New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show – A special fireworks display will light up the Saint Paul skyline around 8 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 31, about 30 minutes after the USA vs. Sweden game, with live music and the Red Bull DJ Truck keeping energy high before the show. Metro Transit will offer sponsored free rides from 6 p.m. through end of service on New Year’s Eve to help fans get to the Bold North Breakaway festival and fireworks safely.

World’s Largest Hockey Puck – Visit Saint Paul has commissioned the world’s largest hockey puck to welcome hockey fans, a 5,000-pound endeavor that will be on display in Rice Park throughout the festival.

HealthPartners Breakaway Box – Grab snacks from Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub, warm up, play games and test your reaction time.

PNC Bank Bonfire Zone – Cozy up with s’mores, hot chocolate, and photo moments.

Red Bull DJ Truck – Bringing the energy to Rice Park and Saint Paul RiverCentre throughout the festival, with live sets and music to keep fans hyped all tournament long.

Xcel Energy Tiny House – Learn ways you can save energy and money in your own home by exploring the Tiny House while enjoying icy yard games.

Other activities will be held in the upper level of the St. Paul RiverCentre:

·PNC Snow Globe – A can’t-miss winter photo moment

Minnesota Wild Rink Activation Area – Open shoe skating and interactive hockey-themed games

St. Paul Winter Carnival Day (Saturday, Dec. 27) – Featuring a visit from the Winter Carnival Royal Family with activities in both Rice Park and RiverCentre

NHL Stanley Cup Display (Sunday, Dec. 28) – On view inside the Wild Rink from 10:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Mini Mite Hockey Zone presented by Cub (Dec. 26 – Jan. 1, 2 - 4 p.m.) – kids can read to North Star Therapy Animals

Hockey Mom Market, curated by Mich Berthiaume – Featuring local makers and vendors

Waggle® Puck Drop – A vertical free-fall experience landing safely on a giant airbag

Explore Minnesota Watch Party Room – Live World Juniors games, plus Minnesota-made and hockey-themed family movies

Breakaway Lounge presented by ShineALigh7 – A calming space created in partnership with Paul Martin, featuring hammocks, music, a nursing area, and the "Zen Zamboni"

Food and Beverage Offerings – Local and international flavors available throughout the festival, including entrées representing each participating nation rotating daily.

Honoring Hockey History & Indigenous Excellence

Bold North Breakaway will also spotlight hockey history and cultural storytelling through multiple exhibits and special programming.

Hockey Hall of Fame exhibits will include exhibits from the Hockey Hall of Fame, the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame and the all-new Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame

North American Indigenous Athletic Hall of Fame (NAIAHF) Exhibit, curated by founders Dr. Dan Ninham and Susan Ninham, celebrating Indigenous athletic excellence across 27 North American countries

Indigenous Hockey Day – Monday, Dec. 29

A day dedicated to honoring Minnesota’s Native American community will include:

At 10:45 a.m., a screening of "The Electric Indian," the documentary honoring Ojibwe hockey legend Henry Boucha, followed by a live Q&A with the Emmy Award-winning producer of the film, Leya Hale

Appearances by members of the Boucha family, including Sky Boucha, available for media interviews

A special display of the Team USA jersey loaned to the Hockey Hall of Fame by the Warroad Heritage Center

"Land of 10,000 Rinks mural by Ojibwe Cree artist Shawna Grapentine on display

Twin Cities Native Lacrosse Demonstration – Celebrating Indigenous athletic traditions

Additional Daily Programming Highlights

Helping Paws Veterans Panels – Wednesday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 2

Mighty Ducks Movie Marathon – Thursday, Jan. 1 in the Watch Party Room

Breaking the Ice: Mental Health, Addiction & Recovery Seminar – Sunday, Jan. 4, presented by the University of Minnesota Foundation

Visit WorldJuniorsMN26.com for ticket, tournament and fan fest information.