Teen accused in deadly Minneapolis carjacking has adult charges dismissed

The Hennepin County Attorney’s office has dismissed charges of aiding and abetting murder against a now 19-year old defendant, just days after the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled he could be tried in adult court.

Husayn Braveheart was just 15 years old when authorities say he was involved in a deadly 2019 carjacking in northeast Minneapolis.

A judge initially ruled the case against Braveheart on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated robbery in connection to the death of 39-year-old Steven Markey should proceed in juvenile court. But prosecutors appealed the ruling with the case eventually ending up in the hands of the state’s highest court.

In a 4-1 decision, Supreme Court justices agreed with an appeals court decision in allowing Braveheart to be tried as an adult since "retaining (Braveheart) in the juvenile system would not serve public safety," wrote Judge Natalie Hudson in the majority opinion.

His alleged accomplice Jared Ohsman has admitted to firing the deadly rounds, and is serving more than 20 years in prison.

In a filing to dismiss the current adult case against Braveheart, prosecutors write note that the case is being dismissed without prejudice, and they retain the ability to refile charges again.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s office declined to respond to FOX 9 inquiries about the timing of the dismissal and if there are plans in the works to in fact, re-file murder charges against Braveheart.

Deadly carjacking attempt

On June 11, 2019, Braveheart, then age 15, and his accomplice Jared Ohsman, 16 at the time, approached Markey at an intersection armed with guns and wearing bandanas to hide their face with plans to rob and steal his car.

During the robbery, both teens allegedly fired their weapons at Markey, who drove away before crashing into a building one block away. Markey was shot multiple times during the incident and later died from his injuries.

The teens ran behind nearby buildings to change their clothes and hide the backpack, containing the guns and other personal items, under a set of stairs. Later that night, they stole a car in St. Louis Park and used it while they committed two other burglaries.

New Hope Police located a car matching the description and pursued the teens who ultimately crashed into a chain link fence. They were both arrested. While talking with investigators, both teens allegedly admitted to committing the crimes, according to court documents.

In 2020, Ohsman pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder and was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

"There is nothing I can do to take back what I’ve done," Ohsman said during his sentencing. "I would like the court to know that I am sorry for what I’ve done."

Oshman’s defense team pinned much of the blame on the failed child protection system in Hennepin County and asked for a lesser sentence.

Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Paul Thissen mentioned similar circumstances for Braveheart in his dissent in the court's 4-1 decision, citing the teen was in foster homes and group homes since he was 6 years old, and he was diagnosed with PTSD.

"The child protection system and our community bear some responsibility for H.B.’s circumstances." Thissen wrote adding the court is "giving up on (Braveheart)."