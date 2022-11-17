Minneapolis teen will be tried as adult for deadly carjacking

A boy who was just 15 years old when police say he was involved in a deadly carjacking shooting in 2019 will be tried as an adult, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.

In a 4-1 decision, the court agreed with the appeals court decision in allowing Husayn Braveheart – referred to in court documents as H.B. – to be tried as an adult since "retaining (Braveheart) in the juvenile system would not serve public safety," wrote Judge Natalie Hudson in the majority opinion.

Braveheart, 19, was initially charged in juvenile court with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated robbery in connection to the death of 39-year-old Steven Markey. On Wednesday, Braveheart was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in Hennepin County court.

On June 11, Braveheart, then age 15, and his accomplice Jared Ohsman, 16 at the time, approached Markey at an intersection armed with guns and wearing bandanas to hide their face with plans to rob and steal his car.

During the robbery, both teens allegedly fired their weapons at Markey who managed to drive away before crashing into a building one block away. Markey was shot multiple times during the incident and later died from his injuries.

The teens ran behind nearby buildings to change their clothes and hide the backpack, containing the guns and other personal items, under a set of stairs. Later that night, the teens stole a car in St. Louis Park and used it while they committed two other burglaries.

New Hope Police located a car matching the description and pursued the teens who ultimately crashed into a chain link fence. They were both arrested. While talking with investigators, both teens allegedly admitted to committing the crimes, according to court documents.

In 2020, Ohsman plead guilty to second-degree intentional murder and was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

"There is nothing I can do to take back what I’ve done," Ohsman said during his sentencing. "I would like the court to know that I am sorry for what I’ve done."

Oshman’s defense team pinned much of the blame on the failed child protection system in Hennepin County and asked for a lesser sentence.

Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Paul Thissen mentions similar circumstances for Braveheart in his dissent citing the teen was in foster homes and group homes since he was 6 years old, and he was diagnosed with PTSD.

"The child protection system and our community bear some responsibility for H.B.’s circumstances." Thissen wrote adding the court is "giving up on (Braveheart)."

After a lengthy legal battle, Braveheart will make his first court appearance for the new charges Friday afternoon.