Suspect fishing for trouble after stealing Koi fish from Bloomington store: Watch

Police arrested two people caught on surveillance video stealing a Koi fish from a pond store in Bloomington.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said on July 27, officers responded to a business on the 2100 block of Old Shakopee Road for a reported theft. A 66-year-old man entered the store around 10:50 p.m. and left with a $2,500 Koi fish.

However, the stolen Koi fish didn’t leave authorities pondering who could have done it as the man was captured on surveillance camera leaving with the fish. While the man carried the Koi fish under his arm, it slapped him in the back with its fin as the suspect attempted to put it into the pickup truck.

Police tracked down the fish and arrested the suspect and driver who allegedly stole the aquatic animal.

"Next time man, understand when you steal from a fish store, they’re used to looking for stuff that’s fishy," Chief Hodges said in the video posted on Thursday.

Police said if they had not found the Koi fish, it would not have survived the conditions it was in. It’s unclear what the man planned to do with the Koi fish or if any charges have been filed.