Puppies stop by FOX 9 ahead of James J. Hill Days
Newfoundland puppies stopped by FOX 9 Wednesday ahead of James J.
‘Cat burglar’ turns out to be real cat; police take it to animal services for ‘fur-ther’ questioning
A “cat burglar“ was caught in Florida over the weekend and it turned out to be a real cat who was turned over to animal services for “fur-ther” questioning, according to police.
Hurricane Dorian: Woman in Bahamas houses nearly 100 dogs to protect them from storm
A woman in Nassau, Bahamas, opened her home to nearly 100 dogs to protect them from the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, which struck the region as a Category 5 hurricane.
Minneapolis Mounted Patrol mourns loss of police horse Diego
After serving a decade with Minneapolis Police Mounted Patrol, the department is saying goodbye to one of their police horses, which recently passed away.
‘She came alive': Dog saved hours before euthanasia finds home at senior living center
A dog that was hours away from being euthanized was saved and is now spending the rest of her days at a senior living community in Maryland keeping the residents company.
MN Wild dog 'Breezer' becomes fast friends with FOX 9 Anchor Randy Meier at the fair
FOX 9 Anchor Randy Meier and the Minnesota Wild’s new rescue dog Breezer became fast friends when the pooch stopped by FOX 9 News at the Minnesota State Fair Monday.
Newlyweds share first dance with very good dog in adorable video
Typically, a newlywed’s first dance consists of an intimate waltz shared between the bride and groom. But when Nicole and Seth Funden hit the dance floor they were joined by a very good girl named Eva.
Kitten gets stuck in car air vent, White Bear Mitsubishi staff jumps to action
White Bear Mitsubishi is celebrating after staff helped rescue a kitten that got stuck in a car Tuesday afternoon.
Video: Black bear caught on home security video wandering Elk River neighborhood
Police in Elk River, Minnesota are reminding residents to remove attractants like bird feeders, pet food and garbage from their yards after a black bear was caught on a home security camera wandering through a residential neighborhood over the weekend.
Stray dog rescued by U.S. airman in N. Macedonia finds new home in Minneapolis
A journey more than 5,000 miles in the making ended with a stray dog finding a new home in Minneapolis. But it wouldn't have happened without quite the effort from a member of our U.S. Military.
Dogs can die within 10 minutes of being locked inside a hot car
Pet owners are being warned again this summer to make sure they don't leave their beloved dog locked in a hot car because temperatures can reach more than 100 degrees in the vehicle.
St. Paul cat rescue in need of volunteers to bottle feed young kittens
Spring is here and so is kitten season, but some of those babies are brought in to area shelters without their mothers. In order to survive, those kittens need special attention.