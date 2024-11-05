St. Paul police release bodycam video showing officers shooting of murder suspect

The Brief St. Paul Police released bodycam footage showing Earl Bennett, a suspect in a triple homicide, holding a gun to his head before pointing it at officers. The standoff, which occurred on Oct. 28, involved Bennett in a tense negotiation attempt, with police ultimately shooting him after he directed his weapon towards them. Bennett, who survived and was hospitalized, now faces charges in multiple shootings, including a triple fatal shooting at a homeless encampment.



St. Paul police have released bodycam video showing the suspect in a triple homicide being shot by officers during a standoff in the middle of the street last week.

Background

On the night of Oct. 28, St. Paul police say they responded to the area of Pierce Street and University Avenue for a report of shots fired.

After responding, police say they found the armed man in the area of Snelling Avenue and University.

Officers say the man, later identified as Earl Bennett, sparked a standoff in the middle of the street, walking around with the weapon held to his head.

Police say they tried to negotiate with the man, but ultimately he pointed the gun at officers and police opened fire.

The video

The video shows the situation as described by police, with Bennett holding the gun to his head, walking around in the middle of an intersection. Ultimately, he points the gun towards police and is shot in the street.

During the video, Bennett can be heard telling officers the gun wasn't loaded – though he continues to hold the gun as if it is loaded. During the standoff, a man on a scooter approaches police and offers to try and tackle Bennett. Officers tell him not to try it.

Context

Bennett was seriously injured in the shooting and rushed to the hospital for treatment. Since the police shooting, he is now facing charges in two separate shootings in Minneapolis, one at a sober house on Columbus Avenue and a triple fatal shooting at a homeless encampment on Snelling Avenue in Minneapolis.