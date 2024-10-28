St. Paul police shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

The Brief St. Paul police said an armed man was shot around 8 p.m. Monday near Snelling Avenue and University Avenue in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood. The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he remains in critical condition as of Tuesday morning. No officers were injured, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the use-of-force incident.



An armed man shot by St. Paul police Monday night in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

What we know

The St. Paul Police Department said just before 7:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported shooting near the 400 block of Pierce Street. People also called 911 for reported gunfire in the area of Snelling and University avenues.

Once officers arrived in the area, police located a man who they say was armed with a handgun, and he proceeded to point the weapon at his head. The man did not comply when asked to put the firearm down, police said, and he continued walking on Snelling Avenue, before walking around the intersection at University Avenue West.

Police continued to negotiate with the man in attempts for him to put down the handguns, and tried firing "less lethal projectiles" but it was unsuccessful, authorities said. As the man pointed the firearm at the officers, police shot and hit the man.

Officers say the man was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment for life-threatening injuries, and he remains in critical condition. No officers were hurt in the incident.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now investigating the use of force, and finished processing the scene Tuesday morning.

The shooting and ensuing investigation disrupted bus and light rail service along University Avenue overnight. The intersection of University and Snelling avenues reopened at 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the BCA.

What we don’t know

Authorities did not say if evidence of gunfire was found near where police initially responded.

Further details about the man and the officers involved were not immediately released.