Man shot by St. Paul PD is suspect in Minneapolis encampment slayings: Police

The Brief Earl Bennett, identified as the suspect, is linked to two recent shootings in Minneapolis: a fatal shooting at a homeless encampment on Sunday and another incident at a sober house on Columbus Avenue. Bennett was later shot by St. Paul police after pointing a gun at them; he is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.



The man shot by St. Paul police during an incident in the Midway neighborhood on Monday night is the suspect in two recent shootings including one at homeless encampment in Minneapolis that left two people dead, police say.

What we know

Minneapolis police announced Tuesday that the man who was shot by officers in St. Paul on Monday night is the suspected gunman who killed three people in two separate shootings at homeless encampments on Saturday and Sunday in Minneapolis.

That man was identified by the Minnesota BCA as Earl Bennett on Tuesday.

Background

Six people were shot and three were killed in two shootings over the weekend.

In the first shooting, police were called to an encampment near 21st Street East and 15th Avenue South during the early morning hours on Saturday. At the scene, officers found three men with gunshot injuries. One of the men later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Less than 36 hours later, Minneapolis police again responded to the area of Snelling Avenue near Hiawatha Avenue for the report of another shooting at an encampment on Sunday afternoon.

Again, police found three victims, two men and a woman, with gunshot wounds. Both men were ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Bennett was responsible for the Sunday shooting.

Correction: This story mistakenly indicated the suspect was involved in both encampment shootings. However, police only say he was involved in the second shooting on Sunday.

Second shooting

On Monday, police say Bennett was involved in a second shooting on Columbus Avenue. In that incident, police say Bennett shot a man at a sober house, leaving the victim with potentially life-threatening injuries. The shooting sparked a standoff until police determined Bennett had left the scene.

In a criminal complaint, police say Bennett showed up to the sober house intoxicated and was told by staff he would be drug tested. Witnesses say Bennett closed the blinds and threatened several people, saying, "Who wants it first?" Bennett then drew his gun and hot the victim in the neck.

After the shootings, Minneapolis police shared information about the suspect in both shootings with police agencies across the state.

Monday night, St. Paul police responded to the report of gunfire along Pierce Street near University Avenue. When police confronted the shooter, they say he pointed the gun at his head, then at officers.

What's next?

Police say the suspect remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Minneapolis police are now working with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to file charges against him.

UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, Bennett was charged with attempted murder for the shooting on Columbus Avenue and possession of a weapon and assault for the confrontation with St. Paul police. Charges have not yet been filed in the encampment shooting.