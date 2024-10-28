Minneapolis police surround home after shooting

The Brief Police responded to a shooting on Columbus Avenue in Minneapolis' Powderhorn neighborhood where they found one victim. Officers learned that the suspect and possibly another victim were inside a home at the shooting scene, prompting a standoff with SWAT involvement. Upon entry, police found no additional victims or the suspect in the home; the suspect remains at large.



Minneapolis police and SWAT teams swarmed a block in the Powderhorn neighborhood after the report of a shooting turned into a standoff.

What we know

Police were called out to a home along Columbus Avenue north of East 36th Street around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

At the scene, officers found a victim with potentially life-threatening injuries and learned that the suspect and another victim could be inside a home.

Police surrounded the house and entered the home but say the suspect wasn't there and neither were any other victims.

What's next?

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made.