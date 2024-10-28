Minneapolis police surround home after shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police and SWAT teams swarmed a block in the Powderhorn neighborhood after the report of a shooting turned into a standoff.
What we know
Police were called out to a home along Columbus Avenue north of East 36th Street around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
At the scene, officers found a victim with potentially life-threatening injuries and learned that the suspect and another victim could be inside a home.
Police surrounded the house and entered the home but say the suspect wasn't there and neither were any other victims.
What's next?
Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made.