St. Paul mass shooting: New lawsuit filed against Truck Park bar & Fleet Farm

The family of one of the victims in the 2021 mass shooting at the Truck Park bar in St. Paul filed a new lawsuit this week against both the bar where it happened and the retail company that sold one of the guns.

What they’re saying

The lawsuit was filed by the family of Marquisa Wiley, also known as ‘Kiki’, who was shot and killed.

"Sitting through the trials, there’s just a bunch of pointing fingers… no one took accountability," Wiley’s mom Beth recently said in a recent interview with the FOX 9 Investigators. "To hold people accountable, that’s all we would want."

What the lawsuit claims about the Truck Park bar

The lawsuit alleges the Truck Park bar failed to provide adequate security, pointing to multiple calls to police during the seven months before the shooting.

It also highlighted a prediction made by Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher during a live-streamed video two days before the shooting.

According to the lawsuit, Fletcher can be heard saying: "We’ve never had any shots fired here. I hope we never do but with this volume, at some point it’s going to happen right… I predict that they’ll go downhill before winter – when I say that I mean fired guns."

Truck Park has not yet responded to a request for comment.

What the lawsuit claims about Fleet Farm

The new lawsuit claims retail chain Fleet Farm was "negligent" when it sold 24 guns over a four-month span to a single straw buyer – who bought firearms for people who weren’t supposed to have them.

An attorney representing Fleet Farm did not directly address the new allegations but said in a statement that "Fleet Farm is deeply saddened by the tragic shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park."



"We extend our condolences and sympathies to the victims and their loved ones," the statement said.

Fleet Farm has denied similar allegations made by the Minnesota Attorney General in a separate lawsuit.

More Context

Minnesota’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm in 2022 for not doing enough to stop the straw purchases of firearms, including a handgun that was later used in the mass shooting in St. Paul.

The FOX 9 Investigators found Fleet Farm was put on notice by the ATF after firearms sold from its stores turned up at crime scenes.

