St. Paul drivers battle potholes as repair shops stay busy

The Brief Potholes are causing issues for drivers across the metro area. St. Paul Public Works has posted caution signs on several streets. Auto repair shops are seeing an increase in tire damage due to potholes.



Potholes are a growing concern for drivers in St. Paul, with many streets affected by the winter weather.

Potholes causing trouble for drivers

What we know:

St. Paul Public Works has placed rough road signs on several streets, including Hamline Avenue, Vandalia Street, Shepard Road, and Childs Road, urging drivers to be cautious. These streets have been identified as having significant pothole issues.

Nick Holman, manager at Longfellow Automotive, said, "This year, it actually seems to have been on par, maybe a little bit worse, because the fact we actually had snow, it hides them."

Drivers are finding it difficult to avoid potholes, leading to increased visits to auto repair shops. Holman noted that the most common issues include blown tires, broken ball joints, and damaged control arms.

What they're saying:

St. Paul officials are working to address the pothole problem and improve road conditions by spring. They are actively responding to complaints from residents.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how long it will take to repair all the affected streets.

The total cost of repairs needed to address the pothole issue is not yet known.