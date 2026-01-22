Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Klobuchar files first steps toward running for Minnesota governor

By
Published  January 22, 2026 1:13pm CST
Politics
FOX 9
Gov. Walz: Why he dropped out of race [FULL]

Gov. Walz: Why he dropped out of race [FULL]

Gov. Tim Walz spoke with media members on Tuesday to explain his decision to drop out of his reelection campaign.

The Brief

    • Sen. Amy Klobuchar has filed paperwork that could signal an intent to run for Minnesota governor.
    • Gov. Walz announced earlier this month he would end his campaign.
    • Klobuchar previously said she was considering a run, but hadn't made a decision.

(FOX 9) - Following the decision by current Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz not to seek a third term, sources have confirmed with FOX 9 that Sen. Amy Klobuchar has made the first formal steps to run in his place.

Sen. Klobuchar governor run

What we know:

FOX 9 has confirmed that on Thursday Klobuchar filed preliminary paperwork with the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board – indicating a likely entrance into the gubernatorial race. The step is seen as a preliminary one necessary in case she chooses to run.

Sources previously told FOX 9 that she had been encouraged, and was considering entering the race, weeks ago.

Klobuchar, 65, is now in her fourth Senate term, first running in 2006, after a career as a Hennepin County prosecutor since 1999.

She briefly ran a presidential campaign in 2020, before ceding to Joe Biden.

What we don't know:

Klobuchar has not yet confirmed her stance in any public statements, but is expected to do so in the coming days, a source tells FOX 9.

Gov. Walz bows out

Dig deeper:

Gov. Walz announced his decision not to run for a third term, stating he wants to dedicate his efforts to defending Minnesotans rather than engaging in political campaigning.

The governor's announcement comes after a period of significant national attention, partly due to his vice-presidential run and subsequent scrutiny from President Trump.

The discovery of at least $350 million in fraud during his tenure also intensified the spotlight on him.

Walz initially announced his intention to run for a third term in September but changed his mind by January.

