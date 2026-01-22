Sen. Klobuchar files first steps toward running for Minnesota governor
(FOX 9) - Following the decision by current Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz not to seek a third term, sources have confirmed with FOX 9 that Sen. Amy Klobuchar has made the first formal steps to run in his place.
What we know:
FOX 9 has confirmed that on Thursday Klobuchar filed preliminary paperwork with the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board – indicating a likely entrance into the gubernatorial race. The step is seen as a preliminary one necessary in case she chooses to run.
Sources previously told FOX 9 that she had been encouraged, and was considering entering the race, weeks ago.
Klobuchar, 65, is now in her fourth Senate term, first running in 2006, after a career as a Hennepin County prosecutor since 1999.
She briefly ran a presidential campaign in 2020, before ceding to Joe Biden.
What we don't know:
Klobuchar has not yet confirmed her stance in any public statements, but is expected to do so in the coming days, a source tells FOX 9.
Gov. Walz bows out
Dig deeper:
Gov. Walz announced his decision not to run for a third term, stating he wants to dedicate his efforts to defending Minnesotans rather than engaging in political campaigning.
The governor's announcement comes after a period of significant national attention, partly due to his vice-presidential run and subsequent scrutiny from President Trump.
The discovery of at least $350 million in fraud during his tenure also intensified the spotlight on him.
Walz initially announced his intention to run for a third term in September but changed his mind by January.