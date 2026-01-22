Sen. Klobuchar files first steps toward running for Minnesota governor

The Brief Sen. Amy Klobuchar has filed paperwork that could signal an intent to run for Minnesota governor. Gov. Walz announced earlier this month he would end his campaign. Klobuchar previously said she was considering a run, but hadn't made a decision.



Following the decision by current Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz not to seek a third term, sources have confirmed with FOX 9 that Sen. Amy Klobuchar has made the first formal steps to run in his place.

Sen. Klobuchar governor run

What we know:

FOX 9 has confirmed that on Thursday Klobuchar filed preliminary paperwork with the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board – indicating a likely entrance into the gubernatorial race. The step is seen as a preliminary one necessary in case she chooses to run.

Sources previously told FOX 9 that she had been encouraged, and was considering entering the race, weeks ago.

Klobuchar, 65, is now in her fourth Senate term, first running in 2006, after a career as a Hennepin County prosecutor since 1999.

She briefly ran a presidential campaign in 2020, before ceding to Joe Biden.

What we don't know:

Klobuchar has not yet confirmed her stance in any public statements, but is expected to do so in the coming days, a source tells FOX 9.

Gov. Walz bows out

Dig deeper:

Gov. Walz announced his decision not to run for a third term, stating he wants to dedicate his efforts to defending Minnesotans rather than engaging in political campaigning.

The governor's announcement comes after a period of significant national attention, partly due to his vice-presidential run and subsequent scrutiny from President Trump.

The discovery of at least $350 million in fraud during his tenure also intensified the spotlight on him.

Walz initially announced his intention to run for a third term in September but changed his mind by January.