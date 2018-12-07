Sen. Klobuchar in middle tier for fundraising for 2020 run
Amy Klobuchar is staying alive in the presidential race, but her fundraising isn't doing much to get her into the top tier of candidates.
Sen. Klobuchar is on the presidential debate bubble
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, unable to get a boost from last week’s Democratic debates, is among several candidates who are now on the bubble to qualify for future ones.
Sen. Klobuchar makes campaign stops throughout Iowa
A week after Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential campaign, she was on the road in Iowa.
Klobuchar plays up Midwestern roots in first campaign swing
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar emphasized her Minnesota election wins, family ties to Wisconsin, and knowledge of Iowa during the first campaign swing of her heartland-themed presidential bid.
Klobuchar makes campaign stops in Wisconsin, Iowa
Senator Amy Klobuchar made presidential campaign stops in Wisconsin and Iowa on Saturday.
Senator Amy Klobuchar launches presidential bid
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar launched her presidential campaign Sunday afternoon during a snowy rally near downtown Minneapolis, joining a crowded field of Democrats seeking to challenge President Donald Trump.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar launches presidential bid
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar launched her presidential campaign Sunday afternoon during a snowy rally near downtown Minneapolis, joining a crowded field of Democrats seeking to challenge President Donald Trump.
Sen. Klobuchar pushes for development of universal flu vaccine
According to the CDC, the flu costs the country $10.4 billion dollars every year, but Senator Amy Klobuchar is trying to ease the economic burden and keep people from getting sick by helping improve the vaccine.
Rep. Jim Newberger joins Fox 9 Saturday Morning for an interview
Rep. Jim Newberger talks healthcare, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and the "MAGA Bomber" in Fox 9 interview.
Klobuchar says she approached senate judiciary hearings with 'civility' this week
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is now back in Minnesota after last week's tense senate judiciary hearing.
Tense exchange between Klobuchar and Kavanaugh over drinking questions
During the hours of testimony, Kavanaugh had a tense exchange with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar. After describing her father's longtime struggle with alcoholism, Klobuchar started asking Kavanaugh if he ever drank too much and blacked out.
Sen. Klobuchar reflects on friendship with John McCain
Along with the rest of the country, Minnesota is mourning the loss of Sen. John McCain.
Lawmakers tour flood damage
Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Collin Peterson tour flood damage in southwestern Minnesota
Newberger wins GOP endorsement to run for Senate
State Representative Jim Newberger won the endorsement from the GOP at their convention in Duluth Friday night. He will be running against Senator Amy Klobuchar for her seat in the fall.
Klobuchar, Smith receive DFL endorsement at convention
Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith both received endorsement from the DFL party at the convention held in Rochester, Minnesota Friday. The party is looking to hold on to both U.S. Senate seats in the election this fall.
Immigration rights activists rally after reports of missing children
Immigration rights activists held a rally Wednesday in front of U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar's office urging her to call on the Trump Administration to stop separating families at the border.
Immigration rights activists rally after reports of missing children
Immigration rights activists held a rally Tuesday in front of U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar's office urging her to call on the Trump Administration to stop separating families at the border.
Immigration rights activists rally after reports of missing children
Immigration rights activists held a rally Tuesday in front of U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar's office urging her to call on the Trump Administration to stop separating families at the border.
Rural Minnesota fights opioid epidemic with new program
While the opioid crisis affects people from all walks of life, rural areas of the country often suffer with fewer treatment options available. But now, a new first-of-its-kind pilot program to help fight addiction is set to begin in eight Minnesota communities.
Klobuchar pushes legislation to protect vulnerable adults
Vulnerable adults often have a tendency to wander off from their living situations, a dangerous problem in places like Minnesota where temperatures can reach into the negative degrees on a frequent basis.