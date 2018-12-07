Senator Amy Klobuchar launches presidential bid
Senator Amy Klobuchar launches presidential bid

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar launched her presidential campaign Sunday afternoon during a snowy rally near downtown Minneapolis, joining a crowded field of Democrats seeking to challenge President Donald Trump.

Rural Minnesota fights opioid epidemic with new program
Rural Minnesota fights opioid epidemic with new program

While the opioid crisis affects people from all walks of life, rural areas of the country often suffer with fewer treatment options available. But now, a new first-of-its-kind pilot program to help fight addiction is set to begin in eight Minnesota communities. 