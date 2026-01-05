Gov. Walz bows out of third term race, shifts political landscape

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz announced he will not run for a third term. Walz cited a desire to focus on Minnesota's issues over politics. Speculation arises about potential candidates, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar.



Minnesota Governor Tim Walz surprised many with his announcement that he will not seek a third term, shifting Minnesota's political landscape.

Walz's decision to step back

What we know:

Gov. Walz announced his decision not to run for a third term, stating he wants to dedicate his efforts to defending Minnesotans rather than engaging in political campaigning. He emphasized that every minute spent on political interests could be better used to protect the state from fraud and division.

The governor's announcement comes after a period of significant national attention, partly due to his vice-presidential run and subsequent scrutiny from President Trump. The discovery of at least $350 million in fraud during his tenure also intensified the spotlight on him.

The backstory:

Walz initially announced his intention to run for a third term in September but changed his mind by January. Insiders suggest he never fully intended to pursue another term and hoped for other candidates to step forward.

Potential candidates emerge

Dig deeper:

Walz's decision to step back has led to speculation about the future leadership of the DFL.

Insiders say he wanted Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman to run for the job, but after her assassination, he announced his run.

Now, there’s the possibility of another powerful woman taking the reins.

What they're saying:

FOX 9 Political Analyst Blois Olson mentioned that Sen. Amy Klobuchar could be a strong contender to succeed Walz. With approval ratings just under 50%, Klobuchar might clear the field if she decides to run, given her distance from state government issues.

What we don't know:

The specific reasons behind Walz's timing for this announcement remain unclear. Further insights are expected during a press conference on the paid leave program.