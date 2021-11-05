Search for missing Wisconsin mother continues Sunday

Search efforts for a missing woman from western Wisconsin will continue this Sunday around Graces Lake just east of Hinckley, Minnesota.

Ashley Miller Carlson has been missing since September 24 after her vehicle was found in Graces Lake. Her family says there was no sign of her in or around the lake, and she was last seen the previous day in the Lake Lena (Aazhoomog) community of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe in Pine County.

Police, family and friends have been searching for the 33-year-old mother of four, but she has yet to be found.

The large search party will begin at 10 a.m. until the sun goes down on Sunday, November 7. Community members who want to help are meeting at a basecamp at the Lake Lena (Aazhoomog) Community Center on Grace Lake Road in Sandstone, Minnesota. Water and food will be provided, but organizers are encouraging people to bring extra.

Pine County Police suggest searchers use GPS tracking apps on their phones to let investigators know where they have searched, according to the Facebook event that has important details for those interested in joining the search party.

Organizers also wrote that all searchers must wear blaze orange or neon green/yellow. Be prepared by dressing warm and bringing waterproof boots to navigate through swampland. They suggest bringing walkie talkies, whistles and anything else that may help search efforts.

This search is part of many efforts to find Ashley. Her family is offering a $20,000 reward for anyone with information. They have hired a private investigator and set up a private tipline at 218-241-0341.

Lanterns were released to raise awareness about Ashley Miller Carlson's disappearance. (Courtesy of Maria Nelson)

Community members came together online and in-person Thursday night to raise awareness and "Light Up the Night for Ashley Miller Carlson." Family and friends released sky lanterns at Coon Lake Park in Frederic, Wisc. while supporters turned their porch lights on and shared photos in the Facebook group created in effort to find Ashley.

The family also held a prayer vigil for Ashley last month. GoFundMe account has been set up to help family members with costs as the search for Carlson continues.

The Pine County Sheriff's Office is also investigating the disappearance and have an open tipline at 320-629-8429.