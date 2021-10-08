Prayer vigil held for missing 33-year-old mother last seen in Pine County

More than a hundred people gathered Friday night in Frederic, Wisconsin near the hometown of a woman that has been missing for two weeks.

33-year old Ashley Carlson was last seen on Sept. 24 east of Hinckley, Minnesota. The Pine County Sheriff's Office said they do not know what she was wearing or where she was going.

"If anyone knows anything about the disappearance of Ashley Miller Carlson, please speak up," the missing woman's aunt Ana Hines said. "Her children, her mother… we want her back, and we just need her here."

A Facebook group has been created to help find the mother of four.

"This is not like her, so any information please. If you're scared scared to talk, reach out to one of us," said Alexsandra Lonetti, sister of missing Ashley Carlson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8429.