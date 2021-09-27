Authorities searching for missing 33-year-old Pine County woman
article
PINE COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Pine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 33-year-old woman.
Authorities say Ashley Carlson was last seen on September 24 east of Hinkley, Minnesota.
The Sheriff's office says her direction of travel or what she was last wearing are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8429
Advertisement