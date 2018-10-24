2,000 volunteers join expanded search for Jayme Closs
As many as 2,000 volunteers joined an expanded search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who has been missing since Oct. 15 when her parents were found murdered in their Barron, Wisconsin home.
Local, federal authorities continue search for missing Wisconsin teen
Local and federal authorities are continuing to investigate the disappearance of 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who has been missing since last Monday when her parents were shot and killed in their home in Barron, Wisconsin.
