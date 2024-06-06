Remembering Officer Jamal Mitchell: Fiancée releases statement

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Mitchell family via Minneapolis PD) From: Supplied

The woman who was set to marry fallen Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell shared a message on Thursday remembering her lost loved one.

Instead of planning a wedding, Tori Myslajek is now sadly preparing a funeral for her late fiancé.

In a statement, released on her behalf by the Minneapolis Police Department, Myslajek writes: "Our family is completely devastated by our recent loss. Jamal was our whole world. His greatest joys in life were his children: Koen, 20, Jalen, 9, Kaden, 7 and little Macen, 4. Jamal and I created a beautiful life in Minnesota, and he was deeply passionate about helping and serving the community of Minneapolis. On behalf of our family and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank our friends, neighbors, loved ones and the entire community for the continued support."

The department also shared new photos of Mitchell provided by the family.

On Thursday, officials also announced that funeral services had been set for Mitchell. Public ceremonies to honor Officer Mitchell are planned for next Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Maple Grove High School.

Officer Mitchell was first on the scene of a shooting last week on Blaisdell Avenue. As he tried to help victims, Mitchell was ambushed by a gunman who opened fire on him without warning.