‘Purple Rain’ celebration downtown Minneapolis closing streets this weekend

By
Published  June 20, 2024 4:46pm CDT
Prince
FOX 9
article

Following the rush hour on Friday, June 21, North First Avenue, between the front doors of the First Avenue nightclub to Hawthorne Avenue, and north 9th Street between Ramp A and Hennepin Avenue. Streets will reopen by 6 a.m. on Sunday, June 23.  (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Let’s Go Crazy! 

Minneapolis will close select city streets downtown this weekend in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Prince’s "Purple Rain".

Following the rush hour on Friday, June 21, North First Avenue, between the front doors of the First Avenue nightclub to Hawthorne Avenue, and North 9th Street between Ramp A and Hennepin Avenue. Streets will reopen by 6 a.m. on Sunday, June 23. 

Events throughout the weekend will feature musical performances, DJ dance parties, and a Prince Mural Block Party.

Paisley Park will also host Celebration 2024 to mark the anniversary of the beloved album and film.

