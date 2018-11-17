Learning about the Twin Cities' music history
Mark Warren leads music tours of the Twin Cities.
Frustrations mount over proposed development on land once owned by Prince
Residents are frustrated over a proposed development on land once owned by Prince in Chanhassen, Minnesota.
Minnesota Timberwolves sport Prince-inspired jerseys
The Minnesota Timberwolves sported Prince-inspired jerseys Friday night.
University of Minnesota awards Prince with honorary degree in night of music
One of Minnesota's most iconic musicians is finally getting a degree.
A look into the Prince death investigation case file
Newly released images from the investigation file on Prince’s death are painting a clearer picture of the music icon’s tragic passing.
Prince death investigation closed, no criminal charges filed
Prosecutors in Minnesota have declined to file charges in the investigation into Prince's overdose death.
Prince's final days
A timeline of Prince's final days before his tragic passing.
Prince death charging decision to be announced
Prosecutors in Minnesota will make an announcement Thursday on whether or not anyone will be criminally charged in the April 21, 2016 death of music icon Prince at his Paisley Park estate.
Prince song Purple and Gold for 2009-10 Vikings
Prince song 'Purple and Gold' written for the Minnesota Vikings before the 2010 NFC Championship Game, released exclusively to Fox 9 and the Vikings.
Prince's musical director reflects on iconic halftime performance
As Super Bowl game day draws near, Prince's musical director reflects on the Minnesota artist's iconic performance.
Prince tribute night at the Super Bowl Experience
Sheila E and the Revolution, among others, took to the stage at the Super Bowl experience to honor the late Minnesota icon, Prince.
Prince Exhibition setting up shop in London
For the first time Paisley Park is hitting the road.
Group hosts benefit concert for former Prince band mate
As former Prince band mate Michael Van Huffel battles a neuro-immune disease, friends and family gathered to help raise funds for his treatment.
Prince 'Pre-Fame' photos on display in Minneapolis
M.A. Rosko checks out Prince's "Pre-Fame" photos on display at the Minneapolis Photo Center.
Judge will determine Prince heirs, put legal battles to rest
For more than a year, Prince’s estate has been debated in court. If his siblings get their wish, there could soon be a deadline for anyone else to make a claim, putting the legal wrangling to rest.
Judge will determine Prince's heirs
More than a year after his death, legal battles surrounding Prince's estate continue. Now, a judge in Carver County, Minnesota, will determine who is to be considered Prince's heirs.
Up in smoke, a lifetime of memories for Minneapolis writer
Early this April, Minneapolis writer Neal Karlen lost nearly everything he owned when his Apartment was engulfed in flames.
First Avenue hosts party to celebrate Prince's legacy
Fans visited First Avenue, the nightclub that made Prince famous, and attended a dance party to celebrate the artist's legacy.
Paisley Park celebrates the life of Prince
Fans from all over the world came to Paisley Park to celebrate the life of the rockstar.
Fans pay respects to Prince at First Ave
Fans lined up at First Ave to take a picture next to Prince's star in honor of the first anniversary of the music star's passing.