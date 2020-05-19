'Phased plans' for reopening Minnesota bars, restaurants to be announced Wednesday

The Walz administration will announce "phased plans" for reopening bars, restaurants and other places of accommodation Wednesday, the state's economic development commissioner said.

Commissioner Steve Grove said in a tweet that state officials would use key public health factors as guideposts for reopening decisions, including:

How close you are to another person

How long you are in close proximity to another person

How predicable the setting is regarding maintaining social distancing

Gov. Tim Walz first hinted at the announcement on Monday, which he said would mark a "pathway" to reopening. Walz said last week that his goal was a June 1 reopening for bars and restaurants, and said his administration would take a week to develop guidance.

But he later said June 1 was not a "magic" date. It is also unclear what conditions the businesses will have to follow.