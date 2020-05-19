'Phased plans' for reopening Minnesota bars, restaurants to be announced Wednesday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Walz administration will announce "phased plans" for reopening bars, restaurants and other places of accommodation Wednesday, the state's economic development commissioner said.
Commissioner Steve Grove said in a tweet that state officials would use key public health factors as guideposts for reopening decisions, including:
- How close you are to another person
- How long you are in close proximity to another person
- How predicable the setting is regarding maintaining social distancing
Gov. Tim Walz first hinted at the announcement on Monday, which he said would mark a "pathway" to reopening. Walz said last week that his goal was a June 1 reopening for bars and restaurants, and said his administration would take a week to develop guidance.
But he later said June 1 was not a "magic" date. It is also unclear what conditions the businesses will have to follow.